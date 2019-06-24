Meet a healthcare hero. Gaylord physician providing medical care to disabled women.

For twenty years Dr. Anna Tirado has been providing gynecological care to patients at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford. It is her way of giving back. Twenty four years ago she was in their position after complications from lukemia. She was a patient at Gaylord, and knows firsthand what many are going through.

“I was not able to bend at the ankles. I was not able to bend arms, hands. I couldn’t get out of a chair very easily, and I had to go through my own rehab process,” says Dr. Tirado.

She says her services could become an afterthought in the medical care of her patients. “Most of the women when they become disabled become their disability, so if they have a spinal cord injury that’s what’s focused on. If it’s a brain injury that’s what’s focused on,” Tirado adds.

Special gynecological equipment is necessary. Gaylord volunteers from the hospital’s gift shop raised and donated the $10,000 needed to purchase a special examination table which Dr. Tirado uses.

Gaylord medical director Dr. Steven Holland says Dr. Tirado is very humble and caring. “She works very modestly without any fanfare, but the knowledge that all these patients are getting, their care in this setting is wonderful,” says Holland.

For Dr. Tirado, the fulfillment she receives for providing her care is something that financial compensation could not match. “I always feel like I’ve done something wonderul, amazing,” Triado says.