Meet Author Connie Bombaci at the Parmelee Farm Artisan Market

The award-winning book series Hogan’s Hope is expanding to new audiences.

Author Connie Bombaci along with her daughter Heather Ferrer who is the Illustrator of the children’s book, Hogan’s Hope: Finding a Forever Home of Love and Acceptance tells us the inspiration behind the book.

Hogan, a rescued deaf pup, provides the inspiration to hold tight to our faith and persevere through the challenges of hardship, prejudice, discrimination, or handicap.

His success reveals that all things are possible with hope and that each one of us, no matter what, is worthy of rescue, love, acceptance, and a forever home.

The launch party will be held on Saturday, September 7 at the Parmelee Farm Artisan Market in Killingworth from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Judea will be there to greet visitors and serve as an ambassador for the book.

Hogan’s Hope has received a multitude of awards some of which include the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Silver Medal for Inspirational, Readers’ Favorite Gold for Animals/Pets, 2018 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Silver Medal for Animals/Pets, Readers’ Favorite Bronze for Christian Non-Fiction, Christian Independent Publishers Association Winner of Biography/Memoir, and Dan Poynter Legacy Award for Non-Fiction.