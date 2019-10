A novel that looks into the effects of technology on culture and finding ways to prolong human life.

Author Eileen Pollack tells us more about her new book, “The Professor of Immorality.” This novel very closely resembles the true story of the Unabomber, who was a student at the university where you taught for many years.

You can meet Eileen at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m.