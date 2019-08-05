Meet Author Elissa Altman in Connecticut

As parents age, their children often take on the the role of caregiver. But what happens when the relationship was challenging before the chane

‘Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing’ comes out on Tuesday, August 5.

James Beard Award-Winning Author Elissa Altman talks about her relationship with her mother, Rita Ellis Hammer.

You can meet Altman in different locations in Connecticut:

R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison on Wednesday, August 14 at 7:00 pm

Ridgefield Library in Ridgefield on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:00 pm

Wesleyan R. J. Julia Bookstore in Middletown on Thursday, September 12 at 7:00 pm

Byrd’s Books in Bethel on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 pm