Meet Author Elissa Altman in Connecticut

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

As parents age, their children often take on the the role of caregiver. But what happens when the relationship was challenging before the chane

‘Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing’ comes out on Tuesday, August 5.

James Beard Award-Winning Author Elissa Altman talks about her relationship with her mother, Rita Ellis Hammer.

You can meet Altman in different locations in Connecticut:

R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison on Wednesday, August 14 at 7:00 pm

Ridgefield Library in Ridgefield on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:00 pm

Wesleyan R. J. Julia Bookstore in Middletown on Thursday, September 12 at 7:00 pm  

Byrd’s Books in Bethel on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 pm

