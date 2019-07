If you’re looking for a summer read that will have you turning pages, you should add ‘The Midnight Call’ to your reading list.

You can meet Author Jode Millman during her national book tour at Wesleyan R.J. Julia Bookstore located at 413 Main Street in Middletown on Thursday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Jode uses her background as an attorney to write her suspense novels. She is currently working on a new book.