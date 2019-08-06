1  of  2
Meet Author Mark L. Dressler in Connecticut

If you’re looking for a summer reads that will keep you turning pages, with a local twist you have two great options.

Author Mark L. Dressler speaks about his detective novels ‘Dead Right’ and ‘Dead and Gone.’

You can meet Dressler at his book signings for his novel ‘Dead Right’ here in Connecticut:

Barnes and Noble at Blue Back Square in West Hartford on Saturday, September 7 at 12:00 pm

Mohegan Sun at The Cabaret Theatre in Uncasville on Wednesday, September 18th at 6:15 pm  

Barnes and Noble in Hartford on Friday, September 20 at 1:00 pm

