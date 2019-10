A true tale about friendship and determination. Seth Berkman is the author of “A Team of Their Own: How an International Sisterhood Made Olympic History.”

Berkman describes the stunning and inspiring story of teamwork, women’s empowerment, and resilience of these young fierce women.

You can meet Berkman and Yale student Grace Lee at Yale University Bookstore in New Haven on Monday, October 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.