Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Meet Author Spencer Quinn at Fairfield University Bookstore

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A book written from the perspective of a dog. “Heart of Barkness,” is the newest book from the Chet and Bernie mystery series.

You can meet Author Spencer Quinn on Saturday, July 20 at the Fairfield University Bookstore Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair on Post Road from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.