NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A book written from the perspective of a dog. “Heart of Barkness,” is the newest book from the Chet and Bernie mystery series.
You can meet Author Spencer Quinn on Saturday, July 20 at the Fairfield University Bookstore Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair on Post Road from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Meet Author Spencer Quinn at Fairfield University Bookstore
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A book written from the perspective of a dog. “Heart of Barkness,” is the newest book from the Chet and Bernie mystery series.