Meet Novelist Susan Strecker in Connecticut

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking for your next page turner, a Connecticut author is debuting her third novel, “Drive.”

Novelist Susan Strecker explains her connection to the NASCAR world when she wrote her new book. You can meet Strecker:

Michael Jordan Steakhouse at Mohegan Sun

  • Thursday, October 17
  • 12:00 pm 

Waterford Public Library

  • 49 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford 
  • Wednesday, October 23
  • 6:30 pm 

Scranton Memorial Library

  • 1250 Durham Road, Madison
  • Thursday, November 14
  • 6:30 pm

Deep River Public Library

  • 150 Main Street, Deep River
  • Monday, December 2
  • 6:00 pm

Noah Webster Library

  • 20 South Main Street. West Hartford 
  • Wednesday, December 4th
  • 6:30 pm

