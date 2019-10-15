Meet Novelist Susan Strecker in Connecticut

If you’re looking for your next page turner, a Connecticut author is debuting her third novel, “Drive.”
Novelist Susan Strecker explains her connection to the NASCAR world when she wrote her new book. You can meet Strecker:
Michael Jordan Steakhouse at Mohegan Sun
- Thursday, October 17
- 12:00 pm
Waterford Public Library
- 49 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford
- Wednesday, October 23
- 6:30 pm
Scranton Memorial Library
- 1250 Durham Road, Madison
- Thursday, November 14
- 6:30 pm
Deep River Public Library
- 150 Main Street, Deep River
- Monday, December 2
- 6:00 pm
Noah Webster Library
- 20 South Main Street. West Hartford
- Wednesday, December 4th
- 6:30 pm