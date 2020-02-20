Memory care at Masonicare is tailored to individuals needs

Wallingford, Conn. (WTNH) When a loved one develops memory loss, knowing where to turn isn’t always easy for family members. Masonicare prides itself on providing memory care that makes people feel at home, with the level of care they need while being respected and valued.

“Every single resident we have a story of who they are, where they came from and we try to capitalize on that whether it be through different programming, or different types of interactions we may have with them,” says Jon-Paul Venoit, Masonicare President and Chief Executive Officer.

At each Masonicare memory care location, that part of the facility is safe and secure. Residents enjoy their own rooms with large common areas for mobility and activities. “They have the freedom to move about as much as they want. We have activities all day for them. We want to keep their minds stimulated and focus on each person’s uniqueness,” says Nikole Phillips, Masonicare’s assisted living nursing director.

Those activities can range from flower arranging, supervised baking, watching movies and even spending time with a therapy dog. Throughout the memory care areas there are what are called ‘engagement stations.’ They are hands-on displays with nostalgic themes such as sports, fashion, folding laundry, and simulated woodworking tools. “It’s bringing back memories of things that are familiar to them. Bringing back memories of their families, their children, their grandchildren, so it’s all purposeful,” says Masonicare activities manager Marisa Dominello.

Memory care services available at Masonicare locations in Wallingford and Mystic.