Michael Clinton’s Novel: “ROAR Into the Second Half of Your Life (Before It’s Too Late)”

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has caused people of all ages to reevaluate their lives and what they want out of them.  

Our guest today, Author Michael Clinton, says this reflection is powerful. So powerful, he wrote about it.

The following are covered:

  • How has the global pandemic impacted anyone in midlife or mid-career?
  • What is ROAR, and what was the inspiration behind it?
  • What does it mean to “Reimagine Yourself”?
  • What does it mean to “Own Who You Are”?

