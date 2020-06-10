Middlesex Community College: Holds Virtual Commencement for the Class of 2020!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Higher Education took on a different look this spring by moving everything online, but Middlesex Community College is making sure their students were recognized properly!

Campus CEO Steven Minkler joins us with the details.

Middlesex Community College will be holding a Virtual Commencement Recognition Ceremony for the Class of 2020.

During these now virtual times MxCC, Class of 2020 will be given a special video conference link so they may be in the same “virtual room” together to celebrate visually. Sending their graduates caps and tassels which they may move from the right to the left to signify their status as a college graduate!

To learn more, click here.