Middlesex Community College is an excellent choice for a career change

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a career change, Middlesex Community College is an excellent choice to explore in-demand programs, both credit and non-credit, in health fields.

MxCC is a great place for those looking to boost their earning power after high school without needing to attend a four-year institution. You can earn an associate degree or a certificate in a variety of educational programs and be ready to work in two years.

Joining us Chief Executive Officer Steven Minkler explains how you can earn associate degree or a certificate in a variety of educational programs.

Health field options include medical billing and coding as well as EMT, certified nurse aide, and pharmacy technician.

Enroll in 1-day at Super Saturday on January 11 at MxCC from 9am-2pm.

