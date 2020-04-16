1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford HealthCare confirms employee death from coronavirus Travelers Championship to run as scheduled, but without fans
Live Now
HAPPENING NOW: Sen. Blumenthal hosts a COVID-19 virtual roundtable with credit unions & business leaders

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Coronavirus Alert

Middlesex Community College: Offering an online learning environment

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 has made Middlesex Community College operate fully online.

We are joined by Chief Executive Officer, Steven Minkler of Middlesex Community College to share how MxCC helps their students adapt to an online learning environment.

What has MxCC done to help students adapt to an online learning environment?

  • Aiding in tech needs: laptop distribution
  • Preparing website along with student portals
  • Offering online librarians, advisers, and student services
  • Online bookstore

MxCC offers signatures courses in the following:

  • Allied health
  • HIM
  • Criminal Justice
  • Manufacturing

Although MxCC is still open and operating fully online please note that ALL events scheduled on campus through the Spring 2020 semester have been cancelled. Your event organizer will be in contact with you if rescheduled.

Click here, to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.