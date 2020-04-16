Middlesex Community College: Offering an online learning environment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 has made Middlesex Community College operate fully online.

We are joined by Chief Executive Officer, Steven Minkler of Middlesex Community College to share how MxCC helps their students adapt to an online learning environment.

What has MxCC done to help students adapt to an online learning environment?

Aiding in tech needs: laptop distribution

Preparing website along with student portals

Offering online librarians, advisers, and student services

Online bookstore

MxCC offers signatures courses in the following:

Allied health

HIM

Criminal Justice

Manufacturing

Although MxCC is still open and operating fully online please note that ALL events scheduled on campus through the Spring 2020 semester have been cancelled. Your event organizer will be in contact with you if rescheduled.

