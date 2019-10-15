1  of  2
Middlesex Community College Partners with Gilead for Mental Health Awareness

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mental illness can have its onset for people while in their late teens or early 20’s, the same time many students are in college.

That’s why Middlesex Community College has partnered with Gilead to give their students options when it comes to their mental health.

Here with details are Campus CEO Steven Minkler along with Dan Osborne CEO of Gilead Community Services.

It’s okay to talk about mental health and early diagnoses of mental health. Understanding and preventing suicidal behavior in youth.

