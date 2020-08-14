Middlesex Community College: Safe learning options

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Back to school is right around the corner and for higher education there are some options to save money.

Here from Middlesex Community College is CEO Steven Minkler along with Student Nicole Bennett to share the fall plan and discuss cost savings.

The following are covered:

  • The cost savings compared to a four year institution.
  • Nicole, describes her experience at MXCC
  • What was school like during the pandemic?

On campus open-registration day: Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Middletown campus is open with limited hours for student services/appointments during the week.

To learn more, click here.

