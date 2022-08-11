New Haven, CT (WTNH) A new, state-of-the art imaging device is being used for orthopedic surgeries at Middlesex Health. Doctors say it’s making a positive impact on surgery outcomes.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko discussed this latest medical innovation with spine surgeons

Dr. Joseph Sohn and Dr. Jeffrey Bash to learn more about it.

The new imaging device is a portable, sophisticated CT scanner that can be used in the operating room setting. It allows surgeons to view the spine and its different complex components in three dimensions, which is really revolutionary.

Watch this interview to learn why Dr. Sohn and Dr. Bash want people to know that this surgical option is available at Middlesex Health. They discuss the following:

What are the benefits of this new surgical device?

How does this device compare to what was used in the past?

Does it make surgery safer?

Does this device impact recovery time?

Why is it important to view patient anatomy in real time?

Is the device used only on spine surgery?

What type of patient might benefit from this?

To learn more, you can visit Middlesex.org/orthopedic-services