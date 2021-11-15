Middlesex Health: Bowel Incontinence and Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your health update today: bowel incontinence affects more than 20 percent of adults but is often not talked about.  

Our guest today wants to open up communication on the topic and says there are treatments available. Dr. J. Michael parker is a Colorectal Surgeon at Middlesex Health

The following are covered:

  • What is bowel incontinence?  
  • Who’s affected by this?  
  • What treatments are available?
  • How long does the procedure take?

To learn more visit MiddlesexHealth.org

