NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) If you or someone you know is struggling with knee pain, it might be time to seek advice from a medical professional. CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews was joined in the studio by Dr. Brandon Prioreschi, an Orthopedic Surgeon with Middlesex Health, to discuss knee pain, and the multiple options available for treating it.

Dr. Prioreschi says that everything from arthritis, to torn ligaments, or a torn meniscus can cause knee pain, and these can occur because of injuries or just general wear and tear.

Watch this interview and you’ll learn more about how knee surgery is a possible solution to

knee pain, as Dr. Prioreschi answers the following questions:

What kind of doctor should you see if you’re experiencing knee pain?

How do you know if you’re a good candidate for knee surgery?

What treatment options are available to improve the pain?

What is the recovery like for knee replacement surgery?

How long after surgery can a patient be up and walking around?

Isn’t knee surgery primarily for older people?

What is the expected time frame that a replacement knee should last?

Where can I find more information on what knee surgery involves?

To learn more about Middlesex Health and their Orthopedic Services, visit: www.middlesexhealth.org/ortho