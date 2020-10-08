Middlesex Health: Getting the care you need during a pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While we are enjoying the nice fall weather, we also must recognize that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. We must continue to exercise caution as we go about our daily lives.

Dr. Jonathan Bankoff, chair of emergency medicine at Middlesex Health, stresses that it is still important for everyone to wear face masks, wash their hands and maintain social distance.

“These measures still help protect you, your loved ones and others around you,” he says.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell and diffuse muscle aches. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should call your medical provider’s office. They can help you determine your next steps, and if needed, give you an order for testing.

While COVID-19 is still spreading throughout the United States, it is important to note that the threat of the virus should not keep you from getting the care you need.

“Even during a pandemic, it is important to keep up with your medical care, including your routine physicals and cancer screenings,” Dr. Bankoff says. “And you should absolutely seek emergency care if you need it.”

If you are facing a life-threatening emergency, go immediately to an emergency department or call 911.

If you need emergency care, but there is less urgency, you now have the option of making an appointment to be seen at one of Middlesex Health’s three Emergency Department locations. This convenient option has been available at Middlesex Health Marlborough Medical Center and Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center for quite some time, but it has not been offered at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown — until now! As of today, this is now an option in Middletown.

To make an appointment at any Middlesex Health Emergency Department, visit MiddlesexHealth.org/smartER.

Overall, Middlesex Health makes your health and safety its top priority, and the health system is taking extra precautions at all its offices, including its three emergency department locations, to minimize your exposure to the coronavirus. All employees, patients and visitors are expected to wear face masks while at a Middlesex Health facility. Middlesex screens for COVID-19 symptoms, has rearranged waiting rooms to encourage social distancing and has also increased the cleaning of its surfaces and equipment to ensure your safety. Virtual visits are also offered by many physicians.

For more information about Middlesex Health and its response to COVID-19, visit MiddlesexHealth.org.