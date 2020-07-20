Middlesex Health: Helps you navigate pregnancy during COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are pregnant, or hoping to become pregnant soon, you are likely doing your research. You want to know your options. Where should you give birth? What services does your local hospital offer?

Middlesex Health’s Pregnancy & Birth Center is located at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, and it welcomes about 1,000 babies each year. Middlesex prides itself on providing the best, most caring experience for all members of your family, and it has been designated a Baby Friendly birthing center by Baby-Friendly USA, Inc.

To help you with your research, here are a few facts about Middlesex that you should know:

Due to COVID-19, Middlesex Health’s Pregnancy & Birth Center is taking extra steps to keep you and your baby healthy and safe. All hospital staff, patients and visitors are expected to wear face masks. You are currently allowed one support person who can be with you throughout your stay.

Middlesex encourages you to create a personalized birth plan and to discuss your plan with your primary care physician and your nurse navigator before you arrive at the Hospital. Be sure to consider services that relate to activity during labor, fetal monitoring and pain management.

The role of your nurse navigator is to set expectations, answer any questions and to offer information about, and tours of, the center. Currently, those tours are being conducted virtually because of the pandemic.

Middlesex uses a fetal monitoring system that allows heartbeats to be monitored while you walk around.

Middlesex offers private labor-delivery-postpartum rooms. You will most likely remain in the same room for your entire Hospital stay. Each room includes a private bath and shower, a refrigerator, a TV and a sofa bed.

Middlesex does its best to ensure that all your wishes are honored. Hands-on care is provided during delivery.

There are two fully equipped surgical suites within the Pregnancy & Birth Center for moms who need to have a Cesarean birth.

Middlesex offers several pain management options to make your labor and delivery as comfortable as possible. IV medications and local anesthesia, such an epidural, can be used.

Skin-to-skin contact is important! As long as there are no medical concerns, Middlesex rooms moms and babies together to help them bond. In most cases, it strives for skin-to-skin contact immediately after delivery.

Middlesex offers delayed bathing and encourages swaddle baths.

Middlesex has a level II special care nursery, which provides expert care to babies who require special medical attention.

Middlesex uses a state-of-the-art infant security system to protect your baby, and parents and babies are asked to wear matching identification bracelets.

Breastfeeding is encouraged and internationally certified lactation consultants are available to help.

From childbirth classes and couples prenatal yoga to a breastfeeding support group, Middlesex supports you both during and after your pregnancy. Due to COVID-19, many of these classes are being offered virtually.

For more information, visit middlesexhealth.org/baby or call the Pregnancy & Birth Center at 860-358-6320. Check out the Pregnancy & Birth Center for yourself by scheduling an information session and tour.