Middlesex Hospital proudly earned its fifth consecutive nursing Magnet® designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlesex Hospital, part of Middlesex Health is proud to announce that it has earned its fifth consecutive nursing Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Here to tell us more is Middlesex Health Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer Jackie Calamari.

This means that Middlesex continues to meet the very rigorous standards of clinical nursing excellence set by the ANCC. This is an amazing accomplishment. Less than 20 health organizations worldwide have earned this designation five times.

This distinction exemplifies Middlesex’s 20-year commitment to interprofessional collaboration and excellence in patient care. Each Magnet designation is for four years.

Middlesex first earned its designation in 2001 and was the first hospital in Connecticut and the first community hospital in the country to do so. It has earned re-designation from the ANCC ever since.

“I am proud of our entire Middlesex Health team,” says Middlesex Health President and CEO Vincent G. Capece, Jr. “While this Magnet designation is focused on our nursing professional practice, all of our employees were involved in the Magnet process. Earning this designation demonstrates our entire organization’s pursuit of excellence.”

The Magnet process included a written application and a site visit, which occurred in February. Appraisers visited all areas where nurses practice to validate information Middlesex provided in its written application. Appraisers met with physicians, interdisciplinary teams, community members and members of the Middlesex Health Patient Family Advisory Council.

“Every day, Middlesex staff members go above and beyond to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care,” says Jackie Calamari, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.

“Our Magnet designation is just one of the ways that our organization has distinguished its clinical excellence. It’s a testament to the positive difference our staff is making in the communities we serve.”