NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlesex Health is proud to open its Center for Continence & Pelvic Health—a center that allows providers from different specialties to come together to help those dealing with incontinence, pain, sexual dysfunction or other pelvic health conditions.

Here with all the details from Middlesex Health is Medical Director, Dr. Dana Kivlin.

Prior to the opening of the center, these conditions were treated, but care coordination was more challenging. By creating the Center for Continence & Pelvic Health, providers can better collaborate, which ultimately improves both patient care and the overall patient experience. It allows for any problems to be addressed more efficiently and effectively.

The Center for Continence & Pelvic Health is comprised of physicians, nurses and therapists who specialize in urology, obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology, physical rehabilitation and colorectal surgery.

“Pelvic health problems can often require treatment from multiple providers, which is why coordinated care is so important,” says Dr. Dana Kivlin, a urologist who serves as medical director of the Center for Continence & Pelvic Health. “A lot of patients delay seeking care because they are embarrassed or don’t know where to start. Here, we proudly work together to provide the highest quality of care for our patients.”

Through the Center for Continence & Pelvic Health, individualized treatment plans are created, while prioritizing privacy and comfort. Because pelvic health issues can be complex, patients may need to see more than one type of specialist. A nurse navigator is there to help patients through the process. The navigator educates patients about their condition and related care, helps them decide who to see first and continues to guide them as they receive care from Middlesex Health.

“At Middlesex, you are not just a number,” Dr. Kivlin says. “The Center for Continence & Pelvic Health team provides high quality, compassionate care, and we put our patients first. We want to make a difference in their lives.”

