New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – June is Men’s Health Month, an observance that encourages

men to take charge of their overall health. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. John Williams of Middlesex Health Family Medicine, who had some tips for you or the men in your life on how to live a longer and healthier life.

There’s a statistic that men in the US are expected to live nearly six years less than women.

Dr. Williams says that prevention is key, and some of the steps men can take to stay on top of their health include: seeing your primary care physician yearly; forming good habits, such as eating a well-balanced diet; and making sure to get regular cardiovascular exercise.



In this interview, Dr. Williams answers the following questions:

What can men do to help prevent heart disease?

We know that screenings for cancer can be very important for catching

diseases early. What are the most important ones that men should be getting?

Enlarged prostate is a common problem that affects quality of life for many

men. What can they do to help prevent this?

How do you screen for prostate cancer?

At what age should men be screened for colon cancer and prostate cancer?

What are some of the possible treatments for enlarged prostate?

To learn more about the resources available for men at Middlesex Health, visit their website: www.middlesexhealth.org