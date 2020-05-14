Middlesex Health: Making changes during the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlesex Health knows the idea of leaving home to go to a medical facility can be anxiety provoking, but it is doing everything it can to ensure that you get the care you need safely.

Middlesex Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jesse Wagner joins us.

Here’s what you need to know; most Middlesex Health facilities are open.

(Please click here for any changes to program, services and hours.)

Many medical providers are now seeing patients both in person or virtually .

. Masks must be worn by all patients and staff at any Middlesex Health facility.

must be worn by all patients and staff at any Middlesex Health facility. Middlesex Health is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health.

Middlesex Health is restricting visitors at this time. Only compassionate care in-person visits are allowed. Family and friends, however, can visit with patients virtually. Click here to view Middlesex Health’s most up-to-date visitor policy.

to view Middlesex Health’s most up-to-date visitor policy. Middlesex believes it is safe to resume elective surgeries. It will be up to individual surgeons to determine whether a patient should have surgery at this time.

Middlesex is evaluating patients who have COVID-19 symptoms at an outdoor testing site whenever possible.

For all coronavirus-related information from Middlesex Health, please visit their coronavirus information page.