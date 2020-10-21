Middlesex Health: Opens new center for digestive health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Having a digestive disease can greatly impact your life, and solving the problem may be complicated and require the cooperation of several different specialists. Middlesex Health’s new Center for Digestive Health brings together physicians, nurses and supportive providers, such as physical therapists, mental health professionals and integrative medicine practitioners, allowing your care to be coordinated between all of your providers, even though they may all not be in the same office.

This center improves both patient care and the overall patient experience. It allows for any problems to be addressed more efficiently and effectively.

There are many diseases that fall under the umbrella of the Center for Digestive Health, including, but not limited to, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome; celiac disease; inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s Disease and colitis; and diverticulitis.

“We can better manage and treat these diseases when we all work together,” says Dr. Nadeem Hussain, Middlesex Health’s chief of Gastroenterology. “The Center for Digestive Health coordinates the programs and services offered by Middlesex Health to treat the person. The hope is that a collaborative environment will improve the lives of those who must deal with the challenges that these diseases present.”

A nurse navigator will help patients throughout their experience. They will educate them about their condition and related care and guide them through any necessary treatment.

“I’m ready to help patients with whatever they need,” says nurse navigator Stacy Daddona. “My goal is to make a patient’s experience with Middlesex as easy and stress free as possible.”

Through the center, communication is improved between Middlesex Health’s colorectal surgeons and other specialists. If a patient is having difficulty in certain areas, such as with nutrition, incontinence, or anxiety or stress related to their illness, resources can be easily accessed.

In addition, patients benefit from Middlesex Health’s membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, which allows the Middlesex Health team to collaborate with Mayo Clinic providers on complicated cases.

For more information about the Center for Digestive Health, visit MiddlesexHealth.org/DigestiveHealth, or call Daddona at 860-358-2789.