New Haven, CT (WTNH) – You may know that as many men get older, their prostates enlarge, generally beginning in their fifties, and the number of men has increased decade by decade. Today, about 88% of men who are in their eighties are affected by enlarged prostate.

This is a common medical problem that can greatly impact their quality of life, possibly preventing them from fully emptying their bladder and causing other serious issues.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Edward Meyer, a urologist from Middlesex Health about a new and innovative procedure to help treat enlarged prostate that many are calling a game changer.

The procedure is called Aquablation therapy, and it uses real-time ultrasound and high-velocity water jets to treat lower urinary tract symptoms due to an enlarged prostate.

Middlesex Health began offering Aquablation therapy in March, making the health system the first in the area to offer this therapy from PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp.

Watch this interview to learn about how it works, and who might be a good candidate for the procedure.

For more information about Middlesex Health Urology, visit https://middlesexhealth.org/urology.