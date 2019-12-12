Middletown’s business district has something for everyone

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) Selection and customer service are abundant at the stores and restaurants in downtown Middletown. CT Style visited a handful of shops on Main Street which offer top customer service and selection, making holiday shopping a pleasant experience.

Mallove’s Jewelry and Gift of Middletown is now run by the founding family’s third generation. President Marc Levin says flexible diamond bracelets, rings and earring are a popular new item this year as well as necklaces priced under $40.00

At the Middlesex Music Academy there is much more than instruments of every kind. They also have twenty lesson rooms and thirty instructors for every instrument that they sell.

Stunning holiday wreaths are the number one seller at Pocketful of Posies gift shop. Owner Dottie Smith says customers also like to put in custom wreath orders to match their home holiday décor theme. New and popular this year for stocking stuffers and teacher’s gifts are bath bombs which fizz in the water and contain a fun surprise like confetti.

At Pedal Power electric bicycles are a hot item this holiday season. Co-owner Gary Nicol says they are nice for those who live near hills and don’t feel like they can enjoy cycling.

Amato’s Toy and Hobby Middletown is getting in new items daily as the holidays approach. They pride themselves on helping people find the perfect gift and their selection is extensive with toys, crafts, hobby supplies, electronic toys and much more. Owner Diane Gervais believes shopping should be a fun experience and not stressful. Her store has several toy stations set up where shoppers can actually try the items.

Find out more about shopping and dining at the Middletown Downtown Business District’s website.