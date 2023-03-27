New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Taking care of our digestive systems is crucial to overall health. It’s so important, in fact, that a local health practice specializes solely in gastroenterology.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was recently joined in the studio by Dr. Housein Wazaz and Dr. Thomas Jung of Midstate Gastroenterology Specialists, who in came to talk about the importance of gastrointestinal health, their practice, and what makes it unique.

First, Dr. Wazaz spoke about why it should be a priority for people to take care of their gastrointestinal health. He said, “It’s extremely important because, you know, gastrointestinal issues impact all the aspects of your health.” “And we know the value of good diet. A healthy gut makes you feel better, makes you have a better immune system and makes you function and improves your ultimate capacity to feel good for every part of your body.”

Both doctors agree that their focus on patient care is what sets them apart from other medical groups. Dr. Jung says, “We’re a single specialty practice focusing just on gastroenterology. And, we are starting a new location in Woodbridge, Connecticut, very soon.”



He says that they have been in practice for more than 20 years and have a very loyal and dedicated staff and providers. They consider their practice very welcoming, and they pride themselves on seeing patients in a timely manner.



Dr. Jung describes an important aspect of their personalized service, saying, “Luckily, in our practice, if you wish to see a (certain) physician, you actually can see that physician, and you just have to voice your opinion about that. And we’ll actually spend the time to listen to what you’re saying and try to figure out whether or not there is anything else underlying your symptoms.”

Dr. Wazaz tells our viewers about the services they offer. He says, “We provide the whole scope of gastroenterology. We do all the endoscopy procedures, including endoscopy and colonoscopy, which is important at this time of the year because March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.” “And we treat all GI disorders, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease, and we do infusion services in our office. We make it convenient for the patient.”

Dr. Jung says that today, more younger people are getting colon cancer than ever before, and the recommended age for screening is now 45, while it used to be age 50. He says, “If you want to scare yourself a little bit more, one person per high school classroom will get a colon cancer some day. Doesn’t matter if you’re a guy or a girl, it’s equal opportunity evil and it’s a one person per 20.”



So, if you’re due for a colon cancer screening, don’t wait. Midstate Gastroenterology Specialists has offices in Meriden, Wallingford, Cheshire, Hamden, North Haven, Bristol, Southington, Farmington, Watertown and coming soon to Woodbridge, CT. They are affiliated with Midstate Medical Center. Learn about the wide range of conditions they treat or schedule an appointment by visiting their website at www.midstategastroct.com or call 1(203) 237-2477.