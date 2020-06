NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all are getting used to gloves and masks, but how about a product that does all the touching for you…like ATMs or jet pads…it exists!

Here to tell us about the Mislpin Covid Key are brothers and Marine Corps Veterans, Chet and Dana Peters!

The following questions are answered:

How did you come up with the idea?

What else does Milspin do?

What’s your mission?

What product are you both most proud of?

To learn more, click here.