Mind, Body & Soul Wellness From Tips to Toes & More

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are all looking for a way to relax and incorporate Mind, body, and soul wellness.
An easy way to do that is with a visit to From Tips to Toes and more in Southington, Owner Elyna Perillo join us via Zoom.
From Tips to Toes & More has been in business for 26 years. Offering a full-service hair salon, full day spa with massage therapy, facials, chemical peels, manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions, spray tans, and a boutique with tons of gifts!
The following are covered:
- What do you specialize in?
- The Martini Spa Pedicure of the Month.
- Date night our girls night out.
- Safety measures
Call 860-621-9500 to book or click here.