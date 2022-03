WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Millions of Americans are diagnosed with coronary artery disease each year. If you or a loved one are affected, there are minimally-invasive options available in New Haven County.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko spoke to a doctor at Waterbury Health to learn more about the hospital’s interventional cardiology department and about the coronary angioplasty procedure.

To learn more: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/