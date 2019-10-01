1  of  2
Miracle League of CT kicks off adaptive dance program

by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH)– For families who have children with disabilities, the Everybody Dance Now, Adaptive Dance Program, is kicking off this weekend.

The program allows kids to use their unique abilities to their fullest.

There is still time to register for any of the three locations in Connecticut in East Lyme, West Hartford, and New Haven, where the program is being offered.

The Executive Director of the Miracle League of Connecticut, Mike Michaud, joined CT Style to tell us more about the program.

For more information on the program, go to www.miracleleaguect.org/dance.

