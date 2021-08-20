Miss America 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Miss America is celebrating its 100th year, it’s one of the most recognizable pageants in the country and this December, the competition will be held right here in CT!

Here to talk about events leading up to the iconic show is Shantel Krebs, Miss America Organization Board Chair and Chris Regan, Property Manager of Olde Mistick Village.

Day 1: Iconic Show us Your Shoes Parade September 6th, 10am Labor Day, Mystic, CT.

Day 2: The Gala September 7th, 6PM at Mohegan Sun, Mystic Country, CT.

For tickets and information visit, https://www.missamerica.org/