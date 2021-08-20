Miss America 2021

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Miss America is celebrating its 100th year, it’s one of the most recognizable pageants in the country and this December, the competition will be held right here in CT!

Here to talk about events leading up to the iconic show is Shantel Krebs, Miss America Organization Board Chair and Chris Regan, Property Manager of Olde Mistick Village.

  • Day 1: Iconic Show us Your Shoes Parade September 6th, 10am Labor Day, Mystic, CT.
  • Day 2: The Gala September 7th, 6PM at Mohegan Sun, Mystic Country, CT.

For tickets and information visit, https://www.missamerica.org/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.