Mitchell & Sheahan, P.C. Share COVID-19 Employment Law Issues

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time, many people are out of work and have questions and concerns.

Here with some answers is Attorney Margaret Sheahan from the Mitchell & Sheahan Law Firm.

Attorney Sheahan answers the following questions:

  • What are some of the COVID-19 concerns most frequently heard from employees? from employers?
  • How is your firm addressing the economic climate making folks reluctant to spend $ on a lawyer?
  • How COVID-19 affects application of existing employment law
  • What new employment laws has COVID-19 generated?
  • How does your firm serve both workers and employers?

Learn more by clicking here, or call 203.873.0240.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

