Mohegan Sun proud to once again host Vets Rock event

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) Mohegan Sun is proud to once again host Vets Rock, a comprehensive event aimed at helping veterans and active military members. Dozens of vendors are on hand, representing many kinds of programs and resources, all focused on enhancing the lives of those who attend. A job fair is one focus of the free events, with many types of employers, including Mohegan Sun.

“We have over seven thousand employees at Mohegan Sun and the Mohegan Tribe has a color guard, they have their own veterans. We hire veterans and we always look forward to the opportunity to hire veterans and bring them back into the workplace” says Mohegan Sun President Ray Pineault.

Don Trella, Vice President of Human Resources at Mohegan Sun agrees. “We’re very committed to hiring veterans. Mohegan Sun, from an human resources perspective really looks forward to this event every year because it’s a hiring opportunity for us” says Trella.

The day starts with an opening ceremony at The Shops at Mohegan Sun and then moves to the facilities sprawling Expo Center on November 1, 2019. The event is just part of the employer’s year round commitment to helping veterans, which also includes many types of military discounts which can be found on it’s website.