Mohegan Sun: Vet’s Rock

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Vet’s Rock is back at Mohegan Sun! The annual event celebrates active-duty military, veterans, and reserves.

Joining us with more is Simone Oliva—Public Events Manager at Mohegan Sun.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Guests can register at mohegansun.com/vetsrock

The free event takes place Saturday, November 13th from Noon – 6:00pm in the Uncas Ballroom.

As a thank you to our troops, Mohegan Sun regularly offers a military discount to all active personnel, veterans, and military dependents at more than 40 shops and dining locations across property. These discounts are available to anyone with a non-expired military I.D.

