Breaking News
Pedestrian killed in Glastonbury hit-and-run
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Mohegan Sun’s 17th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest returns January 24th – January 26th!

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun’s 17th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest is back, kicking off on January 24th!

Celebrity Events Producer Lindsay Cady is here with all the details!

Tickets to all events are available via Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun Box Office. Signature showcases like the Grand Tasting, Celebrity Chef Dine Around and Vintage Cru and more are back, along with new events like the Cigar & Wine Pairing presented by 19 Crimes, Brunch Battle and Champagne Brunch.

Click here, for tickets and information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.