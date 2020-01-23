Mohegan Sun’s 17th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest returns January 24th – January 26th!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun’s 17th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest is back, kicking off on January 24th!

Celebrity Events Producer Lindsay Cady is here with all the details!

Tickets to all events are available via Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun Box Office. Signature showcases like the Grand Tasting, Celebrity Chef Dine Around and Vintage Cru and more are back, along with new events like the Cigar & Wine Pairing presented by 19 Crimes, Brunch Battle and Champagne Brunch.

Click here, for tickets and information.