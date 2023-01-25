New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking to captivate your tastebuds this weekend, boy, do we have the event for you!

The 19th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest is back at Mohegan Sun, and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Lindsay Cady, Director of Marketing Events & Creative Experiences at Mohegan Sun about all the Festival has to offer.

Lindsay says that this is one of their busiest events of the year, with some specific features sold out, and a few still available. So don’t wait to get your tickets!

The Sun Wine & Food Fest kicks off Thursday evening, Jan. 26, and runs all the way through Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29th. With roughly 14 events this year, there’s lots to choose from.

A popular event is the Celebrity Chef Dine Around, which is Saturday evening, Jan. 28, in the guest ballroom, featuring a variety of celebrity chefs, music, food, and awesome pairings, as well.

Celebrity Chefs include Chef Plum, Mohegan Sun’s own Chef Lynn Mansel, Adam Young, Amanda Freitag, Buddy Valastro, Chris Santos, Govind Armstrong, Mike Puma, Michael Symon, Robert Irvine, Rocco Dispirito, and Todd English.

The main event is on Saturday, January 28th (The Grand Tasting from Noon – 5pm) as well as the Grand Tasting Preview on Friday, January 27th (8:00pm – 10:00pm). The all-new Beam and Burgers event, presented by Beam Suntory, takes place on Friday, January 27th at 6:00pm in Mohegan Sun’s Earth Ballroom.

If you’re thinking that this event is just for those in the food and restaurant industry, think again!

Lindsay says, “I think that if you’re a restauranteur, or a food connoisseur, this is great for you, and you’ll obviously probably pay attention to things a little differently than others. But if you just want to go out with your girlfriends and have a good time, it’s also a great event to do that, too.” “I always say this is the type of event that I can go to with my mom, but I can also go out to with my friends. It’s kind of like there’s something for everyone.”

Interested in attending? Be sure to look online at the Festival’s home page to see the different events and programming available over the course of the four days.



Remember, it’s January 26 – 29 and tickets are available online. Visit www.mohegansun.com