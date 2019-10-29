Mom Lifestyle Expert Pamela Pekerman gives us allergy-friendly options for Halloween

Halloween is about putting smiles on kids’ faces. But what about the kids that have allergies?

Mom Lifestyle Expert and host of YouTube series Hustle Like a Mom, Pamela Pekerman shares some allergy-friendly Halloween treats:

MadeGood Limited Edition Chocolate Chip Granola Mini Bars ($7.99, www.MadeGoodFoods.com)

My Super Cookies Halloween Special Whole Grain Cookies ($12.99, Whole Foods)

No Whey Foods Spook Free Choco No No’s ($17.95, Amazon.com)

About 1 in 13 children in the U.S. suffer from some type of food allergies, or about two per classroom. The Teal Pumpkin Project is global initiative asking families to put a sign or teal pumpkin at their step.

So kids and parents know the home will be giving out non-food treats or those that are allergy friendly. Even some schools are giving our flyers so families are aware of the campaign.

