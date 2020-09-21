Monaco Ford presenting sponsor of Oak Hill’s Annual Golf Classic for second consecutive year

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Oak Hill, the state’s largest private provider of services to people with disabilities, has received a generous donation for it’s annual fundraiser from a local business.

For the second consecutive year, Monaco Ford of Glastonbury has donated $25,000 to the nonprofit’s cause, making the family-owned dealership the Presenting Sponsor of Oak Hill’s 26th Annual Golf Classic.

“Their mission of what they do on a daily basis and committing themselves to the community is perfectly in line of what we believe in at Monaco Ford,” said Chrissy Monaco, who owns Monaco Ford with her brother Michael.

Oak Hill Director Christine Repasy was grateful for the family’s support of Oak Hill, which provides many much needed services. “Them being a presenting sponsor this year is entirely consistent with what we know about their commitment to their community in general and to Oak Hill specifically,” she said.

The tournament will take place Monday, October 5th at Cromwell’s TCP River Highlands.

