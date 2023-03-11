NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

So today, we are talking taxes, and about the questions people should be asking

their financial advisers. Here are a few to start:

• Should I convert my retirement accounts to a Roth IRA before tax rates go up?

• Should I realize any long-term capital gains now orwait until after tax rates go up?

• In what other ways can I generate low-tax or tax-free retirement income?

Today’s Free Offer – Tax Explorer

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE

15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com