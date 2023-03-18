NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is
Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

So today, we are talking about Social Security, and clearly, this is a big topic. There are a lot of myths out there, and we want to debunk at least some of them. Here are a few to start:

• Some people believe you have to start claiming Social Security benefits at age 62.

• Waiting to claim Social Security until age 70 is the best option.

• If you claim Social Security early, you will get an increase when you reach full
retirement age.

Today’s Free Offer – Booklet: The Social Security Decisions

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com