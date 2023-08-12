NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about handling your taxes and the 3 most important questions to ask your Financial Advisor. Below are the primary issues Eric discusses in this interview:

Should I intentionally create a low-income year during retirement to harvest capital gains at a zero-tax rate?

2. Does my current “asset location” strategy ensure that my assets are held in the most

tax-efficient accounts?

3. Does my estate plan take full advantage of “step up” in basis so heirs avoid taxes?

Today’s Free Offer –Take Charge of Your Taxes

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com