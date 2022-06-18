NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Buyouts are becoming a more normal occurrence within the business sector. Here are 4 questions you should ask yourself when considering a buyout

Is a Pension Buyout Right for Me?

1. Are you ready to retire?

2. Is your job on the line?

3. What are the tax consequences?

4. What will you do for health insurance?

