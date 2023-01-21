NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Getting a second financial opinion can be valuable whether you are a “Do-It-Yourselfer,” or you are working with a financial advisor.

  1.  Confirm that your risk level is appropriate
  2. Confirm that your portfolio has the right amount of diversification
  3. Confirm or re-evaluate your retirement plan
  4. Confirm that you are on track to not run out of money 

