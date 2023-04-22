NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is
Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

“With nearly 60% of baby boomers possessing at least one retirement account, the looming question is: What should we do with our 401(K)s once we retire?”

  • RMDs
  • Rollover 401(K)s at age 59 1/2
  • What are your tax liabilities?
  • Guidance on whether a rollover or other move makes sense

Today’s Free Offer – Ultimate 401(k) Guide

https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/08/who-has-retirement-accounts.html

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com