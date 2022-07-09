NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Eric, what can we do to be sure we have enough savings for retirement? :

5 Steps for Proactive Retirement Planning

1. Estimate Your Retirement Expenses

2. Factor in Healthcare Costs

3. Reduce Debt

4. Have an Emergency Fund

5. Develop a Long-Term Retirement Plan

Today’s Free Offer – Guide to Maximizing Your Retirement