We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

• Adding asset classes to your well-diversified portfolio can help act as a buffer against inflation

• Keep your emergency fund up with rising costs

• Reduce spending

• Manage taxes

• Watch out for estate tax liabilities

